Salesforce (CRM) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Oppenheimer and Morgan Stanley gave Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Monness. Analyst Brian White maintained a Buy rating on Salesforce today and set a price target of $222.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $181.27.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 71.6% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Pinterest.

Salesforce has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $207.48, a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $225.00 price target.

Based on Salesforce’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.85 billion and GAAP net loss of $248 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.6 billion and had a net profit of $362 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 433 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CRM in relation to earlier this year.

