Salesforce (CRM) Initiated with a Sell at Rosenblatt Securities

Salesforce (CRM) received a Sell rating and a $120.00 price target from Rosenblatt Securities analyst Yun Kim today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $161.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 59.6% success rate. Kim covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Manhattan Associates, and Palo Alto Networks.

Salesforce has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $200.52.

The company has a one-year high of $195.73 and a one-year low of $115.29. Currently, Salesforce has an average volume of 7.91M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 409 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CRM in relation to earlier this year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform. The firm also provides guidance, support, training, and advisory services. The company was founded by Marc Russell Benioff, Parker Harris, David Moellenhoff, and Frank Dominguez in February 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

