Salesforce (CRM) Got Some Good News

RBC Capital analyst Alex Zukin upgraded Salesforce (CRM) to Buy today and set a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $166.17, close to its 52-week high of $167.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 76.4% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Ceridian HCM Holding.

Salesforce has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $192.33.

The company has a one-year high of $167.56 and a one-year low of $137.87. Currently, Salesforce has an average volume of 4.43M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 445 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CRM in relation to earlier this year.

