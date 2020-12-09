Salesforce (CRM) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Hold rating to Salesforce (CRM) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $227.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 72.9% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, BigCommerce Holdings, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Salesforce is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $278.13, which is a 21.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 2, Citigroup also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $250.00 price target.

Salesforce’s market cap is currently $206.7B and has a P/E ratio of 59.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 21.54.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform. The firm also provides guidance, support, training, and advisory services. The company was founded by Marc Russell Benioff, Parker Harris, David Moellenhoff, and Frank Dominguez in February 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.