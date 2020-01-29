Salesforce (CRM) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz maintained a Buy rating on Salesforce (CRM) today and set a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $182.85, close to its 52-week high of $186.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 76.4% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SPS Commerce, RingCentral, and BlackLine.

Salesforce has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $197.52, representing a 9.0% upside. In a report issued on January 16, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $215.00 price target.

Based on Salesforce’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.51 billion and GAAP net loss of $109 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.39 billion and had a net profit of $105 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 440 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CRM in relation to earlier this year.

