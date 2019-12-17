Salesforce (CRM) Executives are Making Moves with Their Shares

Yesterday, the Pres. & Chief Product Officer of Salesforce (CRM), Alexandre Dayon, sold shares of CRM for $3.36M.

Following Alexandre Dayon’s last CRM Sell transaction on August 27, 2018, the stock climbed by 10.3%. In addition to Alexandre Dayon, 5 other CRM executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Salesforce’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.51 billion and GAAP net loss of $109 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.39 billion and had a net profit of $105 million. The company has a one-year high of $167.56 and a one-year low of $120.16. CRM’s market cap is $126.1B and the company has a P/E ratio of 171.42.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy CRM with a $190.00 price target.

