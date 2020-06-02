Salem Communications (SALM) Gets a Buy Rating from Noble Financial

In a report released today, Michael Kupinski from Noble Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Salem Communications (SALM), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.98.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Salem Communications is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.00.

The company has a one-year high of $2.50 and a one-year low of $0.65. Currently, Salem Communications has an average volume of 72.86K.

Salem Media Group, Inc. engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content. The Digital Media segment provides content for audiences interested in Christian and family-themed content and conservative news and opinion. The Publishing segment comprises of book publishing, self-publishing services and print and digital magazines. The company was founded by Stuart W. Epperson and Edward G. Atsinger III in 1986 and is headquartered in Camarillo, CA.