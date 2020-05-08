SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and SunTrust Robinson gave SailPoint Technologies Holdings (NYSE: SAIL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wedbush. Analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on SailPoint Technologies Holdings today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 57.0% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Palo Alto Networks, and Slack Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SailPoint Technologies Holdings with a $22.40 average price target, representing a 15.8% upside. In a report issued on April 24, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Based on SailPoint Technologies Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $89 million and net profit of $5.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $80.59 million and had a net profit of $5.14 million.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support. The company was founded on August 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

