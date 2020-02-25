SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL) Gets a Hold Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

In a report released today, Yun Kim from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Hold rating on SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 68.0% success rate. Kim covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Manhattan Associates, Pegasystems, and Mimecast.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SailPoint Technologies Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.83, a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $31.94 and a one-year low of $16.63. Currently, SailPoint Technologies Holdings has an average volume of 745.8K.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.