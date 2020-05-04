SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham assigned a Hold rating to SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 52.2% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Forescout Technologies, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.20.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on SailPoint Technologies Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $89 million and net profit of $5.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $80.59 million and had a net profit of $5.14 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support. The company was founded on August 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.