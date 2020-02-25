SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL) Gets a Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL) today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 60.0% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Uber Technologies, and Tenable Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SailPoint Technologies Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.63, implying a 19.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

Based on SailPoint Technologies Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $3.67 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $5.1 million.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.