SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on March 29, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 66.0% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Altair Engineering, and Netscout Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SailPoint Technologies Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.25, which is a 47.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $29.24 and a one-year low of $11.61. Currently, SailPoint Technologies Holdings has an average volume of 1.1M.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support. The company was founded on August 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.