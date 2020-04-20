SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Buy rating on SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL) on April 17 and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 68.7% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Altair Engineering, and Netscout Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SailPoint Technologies Holdings with a $22.65 average price target, implying a 37.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, D.A. Davidson also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $28.87 and a one-year low of $11.61. Currently, SailPoint Technologies Holdings has an average volume of 1.2M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support. The company was founded on August 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.