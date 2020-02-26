SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Alex Henderson maintained a Buy rating on SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL) yesterday and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 50.9% success rate. Henderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumentum Holdings, Ceragon Networks, and Extreme Networks.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.22, implying an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Based on SailPoint Technologies Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $5.42 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $5.1 million.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.