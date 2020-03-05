Saia (SAIA) Receives a Buy from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus analyst David Ross maintained a Buy rating on Saia (SAIA) today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $86.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Ross is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 53.4% success rate. Ross covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Schneider National, Atlas Air, and JB Hunt.

Saia has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $92.20, which is an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Saia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $21.42 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $25.38 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SAIA in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Stephanie Maschmeier, the CAO of SAIA sold 3,856 shares for a total of $396,892.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Saia, Inc. operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.