Sagicor Financial Co. Ltd. Class A (SGCFF) Gets a Buy Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank analyst Meny Grauman reiterated a Buy rating on Sagicor Financial Co. Ltd. Class A (SGCFF) on May 17 and set a price target of C$9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Grauman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 100.0% success rate. Grauman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Canadian Western Bank.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sagicor Financial Co. Ltd. Class A is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.47.

Based on Sagicor Financial Co. Ltd. Class A’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $431 million and net profit of $31.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $359 million and had a GAAP net loss of $29.13 million.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. is a leading financial services provider in the Caribbean, with over 180 years of history, and has a growing presence as a provider of life insurance products in the United States. Sagicor offers a wide range of products and services, including life, health, and general insurance, annuities, pension administration, banking, and investment management. Sagicor operates through the following three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life USA, and Sagicor Life. Geographically, the firm operates in Jamaica, the United States, Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago, and other countries in the Caribbean.