SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released today, Danielle Brill from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $71.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 49.3% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SAGE Therapeutics with a $103.43 average price target, implying a 34.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $98.39 and a one-year low of $33.82. Currently, SAGE Therapeutics has an average volume of 463.6K.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey in April 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.