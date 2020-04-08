SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) Receives a Hold from Mizuho Securities

In a report released today, Vamil Divan from Mizuho Securities maintained a Hold rating on SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.03, close to its 52-week low of $25.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.8% and a 40.2% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Karuna Therapeutics.

SAGE Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.33, which is a 109.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $193.56 and a one-year low of $25.02. Currently, SAGE Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.06M.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey in April 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

