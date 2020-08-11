SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) Receives a Hold from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co.

In a report released today, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. reiterated a Hold rating on SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE), with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.1% and a 32.3% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SAGE Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $57.17, which is an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Based on SAGE Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.29 million and GAAP net loss of $127 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $465K and had a GAAP net loss of $163 million.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey in April 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.