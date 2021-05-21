SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson assigned a Buy rating to SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) yesterday and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $74.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 49.2% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SAGE Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $102.13, a 42.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $119.00 price target.

Based on SAGE Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.58 million and GAAP net loss of $95.76 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.29 million and had a GAAP net loss of $127 million.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey in April 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.