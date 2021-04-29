SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) Gets a Hold Rating from Leerink Partners

In a report issued on April 12, Marc Goodman from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $77.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 47.7% success rate. Goodman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SAGE Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $97.85, implying a 27.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Raymond James also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

SAGE Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $4.46B and has a P/E ratio of 6.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.21.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey in April 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More on SAGE: