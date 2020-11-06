SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) Gets a Hold Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Hold rating on SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) today and set a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $78.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 53.5% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SAGE Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $81.71, an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on SAGE Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.09 million and GAAP net loss of $136 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $873K and had a GAAP net loss of $168 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey in April 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.