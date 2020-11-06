SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) Gets a Hold Rating from H.C. Wainwright

Brian Anderson- November 6, 2020, 6:35 AM EDT

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Hold rating on SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) today and set a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $78.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 53.5% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SAGE Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $81.71, an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on SAGE Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.09 million and GAAP net loss of $136 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $873K and had a GAAP net loss of $168 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey in April 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts