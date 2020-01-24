Safehold (SAFE) Receives a Sell from Barclays

Barclays analyst Ross L Smotrich maintained a Sell rating on Safehold (SAFE) yesterday and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.12, close to its 52-week high of $45.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Smotrich is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 67.9% success rate. Smotrich covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Hudson Pacific Properties, and Mid-America Apartment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Safehold is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $28.00.

Based on Safehold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $5.43 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $4.31 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 85 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SAFE in relation to earlier this year.

Safehold Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases.