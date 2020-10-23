Safe Bulkers (SB) Receives a Buy from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Randy Giveans maintained a Buy rating on Safe Bulkers (SB) today and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Giveans is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -15.8% and a 25.0% success rate. Giveans covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Navios Maritime Partners, Nordic American Tanker, and International Seaways.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Safe Bulkers with a $1.58 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.99 and a one-year low of $0.74. Currently, Safe Bulkers has an average volume of 145.8K.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It also offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels. The company was founded on December 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.