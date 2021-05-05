Sabre (SABR) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Jed Kelly from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Sabre (SABR). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 48.2% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rush Street Interactive, Spotify Technology SA, and DraftKings.

Sabre has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00, a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Sabre’s market cap is currently $4.78B and has a P/E ratio of -3.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.70.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SABR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment is a global B2B travel marketplace for travel suppliers and travel buyers. The Airline Solutions segment offers a portfolio of software technology products and solutions, through software-as-a-service. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions, through SaaS and hosted delivery model, to hoteliers around the world. Sabre was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, TX.