Sabre (SABR) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly assigned a Hold rating to Sabre (SABR) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 50.0% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Paypal Holdings, Black Knight, and Corelogic.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Sabre.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $23.86 and a one-year low of $3.30. Currently, Sabre has an average volume of 7.81M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment is a global B2B travel marketplace for travel suppliers and travel buyers. The Airline Solutions segment offers a portfolio of software technology products and solutions, through software-as-a-service. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions, through SaaS and hosted delivery model, to hoteliers around the world. Sabre was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, TX.