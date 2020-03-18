Sabra Healthcare REIT (SBRA) Receives a Buy from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Steven Valiquette from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Sabra Healthcare REIT (SBRA), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.41, close to its 52-week low of $7.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 45.1% success rate. Valiquette covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, Patterson Companies, and AmerisourceBergen.

Sabra Healthcare REIT has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00, a 157.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Sabra Healthcare REIT’s market cap is currently $1.52B and has a P/E ratio of 21.51. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.44.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 86 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SBRA in relation to earlier this year.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.