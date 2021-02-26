Ryman (RHP) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst William Crow maintained a Hold rating on Ryman (RHP) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $77.29, close to its 52-week high of $84.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 67.8% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ryman with a $76.00 average price target.

Based on Ryman’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $70.25 million and GAAP net loss of $118 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $380 million and had a net profit of $22.35 million.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality, Entertainment and Corporate & Other. The Hospitality segment includes hotel properties and the results of hotel operations. The Entertainment segment comprises of Grand Ole Opry assets, WSM-AM and Nashville attractions. The Corporate & Other segment includes corporate expenses. The company was founded by Edward Lewis Gaylord in 1956 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.