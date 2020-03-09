Ryman (RHP) Gets a Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Ryman (RHP), with a price target of $106.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.65, close to its 52-week low of $56.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -8.0% and a 32.3% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Hotel Properties, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Hertz Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ryman is a Hold with an average price target of $88.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ryman’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $44.65 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $159 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality, Entertainment and Corporate & Other.