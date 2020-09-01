Ruth’s Hospitality (RUTH) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro maintained a Buy rating on Ruth’s Hospitality (RUTH) today and set a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 47.8% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Brinker International, Cheesecake Factory, and Red Robin Gourmet.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ruth’s Hospitality with a $9.75 average price target.

Based on Ruth’s Hospitality’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $28.42 million and GAAP net loss of $17.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $110 million and had a net profit of $9.31 million.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand. The Franchise Operations segment includes franchisee-owned Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurants. The company was founded by Ruth Fertel in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.