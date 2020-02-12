Russel Metals (RUSMF) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Frederic Bastien maintained a Buy rating on Russel Metals (RUSMF) today and set a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.24.

Bastien has an average return of 2.6% when recommending Russel Metals.

According to TipRanks.com, Bastien is ranked #1400 out of 5897 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Russel Metals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.07.

The company has a one-year high of $18.98 and a one-year low of $13.81. Currently, Russel Metals has an average volume of 935.

Russel Metals, Inc. is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The company operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.