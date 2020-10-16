Russel Metals (RUSMF) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Frederic Bastien from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Russel Metals (RUSMF), with a price target of C$21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.62.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Russel Metals with a $15.32 average price target, implying a 5.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$22.00 price target.

Based on Russel Metals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $588 million and net profit of $4.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $937 million and had a net profit of $30.8 million.

Russel Metals, Inc. is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The company operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers. The Energy Products segment distributes oil country tubular goods, line pipe, tubes, valves and fittings primarily to the energy industry in Western Canada and the U.S. The Steel Distributors segment sells steel in large volumes to other steel service centers and large equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.