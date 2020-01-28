RumbleON (RMBL) Receives a Hold from Maxim Group

In a report issued on January 24, Nehal Chokshi from Maxim Group maintained a Hold rating on RumbleON (RMBL). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.57, close to its 52-week low of $0.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 57.6% success rate. Chokshi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Super Micro Computer, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for RumbleON with a $2.81 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.80 and a one-year low of $0.55. Currently, RumbleON has an average volume of 308.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RMBL in relation to earlier this year.

RumbleOn, Inc. operates a capital light disruptive e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to buy-sell-trade-finance pre-owned vehicles in one online location. It operates through the Vehicle Distribution, and Vehicle Logistics Transportation business segments.