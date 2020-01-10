RumbleON (RMBL) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Lee Krowl from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on RumbleON (RMBL), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.81, close to its 52-week low of $0.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.0% and a 72.7% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Rubicon Project, and Digital Turbine.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RumbleON is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.69.

The company has a one-year high of $7.04 and a one-year low of $0.72. Currently, RumbleON has an average volume of 156.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RMBL in relation to earlier this year.

RumbleOn, Inc. operates a capital light disruptive e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to buy-sell-trade-finance pre-owned vehicles in one online location. It operates through the Vehicle Distribution, and Vehicle Logistics Transportation business segments.