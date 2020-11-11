Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison maintained a Hold rating on Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.82, close to its 52-week low of $3.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 61.0% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rubius Therapeutics with a $13.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.44 and a one-year low of $3.35. Currently, Rubius Therapeutics has an average volume of 192.4K.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.