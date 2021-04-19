Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Matthew Harrison from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 58.6% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Rubius Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.00.

Rubius Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $2.14B and has a P/E ratio of -11.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.12.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.