Rubicon Project (RUBI) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Lee Krowl reiterated a Buy rating on Rubicon Project (RUBI) today and set a price target of $13.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 58.2% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Digital Turbine, and Brightcove.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Rubicon Project with a $12.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $13.11 and a one-year low of $5.35. Currently, Rubicon Project has an average volume of 1.33M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Rubicon Project, Inc. provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers, including Websites, mobile applications and other digital media properties.

Read More on RUBI: