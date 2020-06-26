Rubicon Project (RUBI) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Lee Krowl reiterated a Buy rating on Rubicon Project (RUBI) today and set a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 49.3% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Digital Turbine, and Brightcove.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rubicon Project is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.83.

The company has a one-year high of $8.08 and a one-year low of $6.44. Currently, Rubicon Project has an average volume of 2.7M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RUBI in relation to earlier this year.

The Rubicon Project, Inc. provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers, including Websites, mobile applications and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D. Baumgart on April 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.