Rubicon Organics (ROMJF) Gets a Buy Rating from Haywood

Haywood analyst Neal Gilmer maintained a Buy rating on Rubicon Organics (ROMJF) on November 26 and set a price target of C$5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.82.

Gilmer has an average return of 29.0% when recommending Rubicon Organics.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilmer is ranked #4595 out of 7141 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rubicon Organics with a $3.93 average price target, representing a 40.6% upside. In a report issued on November 25, Desjardins also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$5.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.39 and a one-year low of $1.08. Currently, Rubicon Organics has an average volume of 3,909.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Rubicon Organics, Inc. engages in the building of super-premium organic cannabis brands. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Washington, California, and Corporate. Its brand includes 1964 Supply Co. The company was founded by Jesse McConnell and Peter Doig on May 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.