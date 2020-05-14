Rubicon Organics (ROMJF) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Howard Kim- May 14, 2020, 6:55 AM EDT

Rubicon Organics (ROMJF) received a Buy rating and a C$4.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Kimberly Hedlin today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedlin is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 41.0% success rate. Hedlin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Decibel Cannabis Company, Khiron Life Sciences, and Delta 9 Cannabis.

Rubicon Organics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.75, representing a 44.4% upside. In a report issued on May 1, Haywood also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.75 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Rubicon Organics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.08 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.15 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Rubicon Organics, Inc. engages in the building of super-premium organic cannabis brands. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Washington, California, and Corporate. Its brand includes 1964 Supply Co. The company was founded by Jesse McConnell and Peter Doig on May 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts