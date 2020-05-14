Rubicon Organics (ROMJF) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Rubicon Organics (ROMJF) received a Buy rating and a C$4.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Kimberly Hedlin today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedlin is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 41.0% success rate. Hedlin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Decibel Cannabis Company, Khiron Life Sciences, and Delta 9 Cannabis.

Rubicon Organics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.75, representing a 44.4% upside. In a report issued on May 1, Haywood also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.75 price target.

Based on Rubicon Organics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.08 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.15 million.

Rubicon Organics, Inc. engages in the building of super-premium organic cannabis brands. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Washington, California, and Corporate. Its brand includes 1964 Supply Co. The company was founded by Jesse McConnell and Peter Doig on May 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.