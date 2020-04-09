RPM International (RPM) Gets a Buy Rating from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst John McNulty maintained a Buy rating on RPM International (RPM) today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $66.24.

According to TipRanks.com, McNulty is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -8.5% and a 43.9% success rate. McNulty covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Axalta Coating Systems, and Westlake Chemical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RPM International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $72.83, a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, RBC Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $74.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $77.48 and a one-year low of $42.85. Currently, RPM International has an average volume of 791.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RPM in relation to earlier this year.

RPM International, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals. The Consumer segment is comprised of rust-preventative, special purpose and decorative paints, caulks, sealants, primers, nail enamels, cement and wood care coatings, and other branded consumer products. The Specialty segment includes industrial cleansers, restoration services equipment, colorants, exterior finishes, edible coatings, and other specialty original equipment manufacturer coatings. The company was founded by Frank C. Sullivan in May 1947 and is headquartered in Medina, OH.