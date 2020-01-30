RPC (RES) Gets a Hold Rating from Evercore ISI

In a report released today, James West from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on RPC (RES), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.90, close to its 52-week low of $3.30.

According to TipRanks.com, West is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -9.2% and a 34.1% success rate. West covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RPC is a Hold with an average price target of $4.90.

Based on RPC’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $23.36 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $13.31 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RES in relation to earlier this year.

RPC, Inc. is an oil and gas services company, which engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services.