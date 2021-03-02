Royal Vopak (VOPKY) was Upgraded to a Hold Rating at Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Kepler Capital upgraded Royal Vopak (VOPKY) to Hold yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.03.

The the analyst consensus on Royal Vopak is currently a Hold rating.

Royal Vopak’s market cap is currently $6.02B and has a P/E ratio of 16.80.

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, Netherlands.