Royal Mail (ROYMF) Gets a Sell Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank analyst William Fitzalan Howard maintained a Sell rating on Royal Mail (ROYMF) on February 7 and set a price target of p145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.30, equals to its 52-week low of $2.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Howard is ranked #4423 out of 5881 analysts.

Royal Mail has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $2.15, a -6.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, Bernstein also downgraded the stock to Sell with a £1.35 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: UK Parcels, International, and Letters (UKPIL), General Logistics Systems (GLS) and Group.