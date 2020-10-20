Royal Gold (RGLD) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson maintained a Hold rating on Royal Gold (RGLD) yesterday and set a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $119.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 56.1% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

Royal Gold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $142.00.

The company has a one-year high of $147.64 and a one-year low of $59.78. Currently, Royal Gold has an average volume of 409.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RGLD in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Royal Gold, Inc. engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals. The Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segment focuses on the non-operating interests in mining projects that provide the revenue or metals produced from the project. The company was founded on January 5, 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.