Royal Gold (RGLD) Gets a Hold Rating from CIBC

CIBC analyst Cosmos Chiu maintained a Hold rating on Royal Gold (RGLD) yesterday and set a price target of $118.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $108.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiu is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 55.1% success rate. Chiu covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Fortuna Silver Mines, and Hecla Mining Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Royal Gold with a $118.20 average price target, representing a 7.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley FBR also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $126.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $138.78 and a one-year low of $80.65. Currently, Royal Gold has an average volume of 530.6K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Royal Gold, Inc. engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests.