Royal Gold (RGLD) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Matt Murphy maintained a Hold rating on Royal Gold (RGLD) on October 19 and set a price target of $124.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $121.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Murphy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 66.3% success rate. Murphy covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, First Quantum Minerals, and Freeport-McMoRan.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Royal Gold is a Hold with an average price target of $147.75, which is a 21.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

Based on Royal Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $120 million and net profit of $49.01 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $116 million and had a net profit of $26.46 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RGLD in relation to earlier this year.

Royal Gold, Inc. engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals. The Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segment focuses on the non-operating interests in mining projects that provide the revenue or metals produced from the project. The company was founded on January 5, 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.