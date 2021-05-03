Royal Dutch Shell A (RDS.A) Receives a Hold from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Richardson maintained a Hold rating on Royal Dutch Shell A (RDS.A) on April 30. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $38.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Richardson ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.5% and a 42.7% success rate. Richardson covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Cabot Oil & Gas, Cimarex Energy, and Devon Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Royal Dutch Shell A with a $48.38 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $44.50 and a one-year low of $23.07. Currently, Royal Dutch Shell A has an average volume of 5.05M.

Founded in 1907, Netherlands-based Royal Dutch Shell Plc, commonly known as Shell, operates as an oil and natural gas producer. The company is engaged in exploration and extraction of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The energy company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments.

