Royal Dutch Shell A (RDS.A) Gets a Hold Rating from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Gabelman maintained a Hold rating on Royal Dutch Shell A (RDS.A) on January 30 and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.24, close to its 52-week low of $51.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabelman is ranked #5323 out of 5864 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Royal Dutch Shell A with a $68.33 average price target.

Royal Dutch Shell A’s market cap is currently $105.8B and has a P/E ratio of 10.28. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.08.

