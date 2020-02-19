Royal Caribbean (RCL) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Royal Caribbean (RCL) received a Hold rating and a $127.00 price target from Berenberg Bank analyst Stuart Gordon today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $111.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Gordon is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 56.7% success rate. Gordon covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and ARAMARK Holdings.

Royal Caribbean has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $141.30, representing a 25.6% upside. In a report released today, Argus Research also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on Royal Caribbean’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $273 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $316 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Earlier this month, Thomas Pritzker, a Director at RCL bought 2,586 shares for a total of $65,064.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a global cruise vacation company. It owns and operates global cruise brands, namely Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises and Silversea Cruises. It also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.